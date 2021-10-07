By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on vaccine requirements

Nation

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on vaccine mandates Thursday during a visit to the Chicago area.

Biden is expected to speak at 3:45 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

News Wrap: White House to invest $1 billion to boost at-home rapid COVID testing

Health Oct 06