WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with local leaders to discuss strategies to reduce gun violence

President Joe Biden is expected Monday to meet with local leaders to discuss his plan to combat gun violence in America.

The United States is home to 4 percent of the world’s population, but owns 40 percent of the world’s guns. In 2020, a year that will likely be remembered for the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, there were 43,538 gun deaths in America, and at least 611 mass shooting events – the most on record, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This story is developing and will be updated.

