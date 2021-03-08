WATCH LIVE: Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan remembered at memorial service

A memorial on Tuesday will commemorate the life of American civil rights activist, presidential confidant and corporate pioneer Vernon Jordan.

Jordan died March 1 at the age of 85. He was a leading advocate for Black Americans and a mentor to those who came after him.

The memorial at Howard University’s Cramton Auditorium is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Watch in the player below.





Jordan had been an informal adviser to former President Bill Clinton, as well as a confidant for former President Barack Obama. Jordan “brought his big brain and strong heart to everything and everybody he touched. And he made them better,” Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said in a statement after Jordan’s death.

“Like so many others, Michelle and I benefited from Vernon Jordan’s wise counsel and warm friendship — and deeply admired his tireless fight for civil rights,” Obama said.

Born in Atlanta on Aug. 15, 1935, Vernon Eulion Jordan Jr. attended DePauw University in Indiana, where he was the only Black student in his class. He went on to attend the Howard University School of Law in Washington.

After graduation, Jordan returned to Atlanta where he was part of the legal team to help desegregate the University of Georgia. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who Jordan helped to become one of the first Black students to attend the university in 1961, said Jordan’s mother had been a key figure in shaping him.

“His mother … was just this wonderful person who helped to mold him and tell him that, even though he lived in a segregated society that tried to make him and other people who look like him feel unequal, that he was not, that he was first-class,” Hunter-Gault told the PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. “She insisted that he was somebody. And she taught him that you stand on the shoulders of giants. And it was those lessons that he passed along … to the younger generation and those who he worked with.”

WATCH: Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Ursula Burns join Judy Woodruff to discuss Vernon Jordan’s legacy

Ursula Burns, a senior adviser at consulting firm Teneo and former CEO of Xerox, remembers Jordan as a “perfect example of a friend” and a person who guided her life.

“Every important moment in my life — my daughter’s birth, important moments in my career, my husband’s illness, my husband’s eventual death, my promotions, appointment to boards, every single thing in my life from the time that I met him was — Vernon was there, every important moment,” Burns said.

Jordan served on the boards of several Fortune 500 companies, and he held leadership roles over the years with the Georgia NAACP, the United Negro College Fund and the National Urban League.

In 1980, he survived an assassination attempt in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Jordan had five surgeries and spent three months recovering in the hospital.

His autobiography, “Vernon Can Read!: A Memoir,” published in 2001.