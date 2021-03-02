Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and presidential confidant, dies at 85

Ursula Burns:

He was consistent and clear that, to whom much is given, much is expected. And he guided my life.

Literally, every important moment in my life, my daughter's birth, important moments in my career, my husband's illness, my husband's eventual death, my promotions, appointment to boards, every single thing in my life from the time that I met him was — Vernon was there, every important moment.

And one of the things I was thinking about is, how do you do that? How do you be so complete a friend? The way that you do it is you are present. He was present. He was serious about friendship. He was serious about providing me and people like me shoulders to stand on.

He was serious about having the expectation that I do the same thing. My life, outside of my mother and my husband, this is he's the most important person in my life. And he did it so gracefully and so seamlessly that I wonder, I keep wondering, how do you do this? How do you do this so well, so easily?

And I try my best to kind of emulate him, because he is the perfect example of a friend.