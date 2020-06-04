WATCH LIVE: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser holds news conference amid protests

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold a news conference June to speak about ongoing protests in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis policy custody.

Demonstrators in Washington, D.C. marched to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night, protesting the death of Floyd and demanding that laws be changed to prevent more like it.

Along their route from near the White House, there were troops in fatigues and officers from federal agencies keeping watch on the crowd.

Barricades were put up around the Capitol, and the Capitol Police stood guard behind them.

As an 11 p.m. curfew in Washington neared, community activists urged the demonstrators to head home.

Some did, but others said they were returning to the White House.