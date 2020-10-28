What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: DOJ holds press conference on national security issues

The Department of Justice will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss national security issues.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Last week, U.S. officials said that Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers.

The warning, less than two weeks before the election, amplified fears of the potential for tampering with the vote and undermining confidence in the results.

