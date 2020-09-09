WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr discusses federal law enforcement initiative in Chicago

Attorney General William Barr will give a news conference in Chicago on Sept. 9, where he will discuss the Justice Department’s use of federal law enforcement to respond to unrest across U.S. cities.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Operation Legend,’ was launched in July with the goal of adding more support from federal law enforcement to state and city agencies fighting a “sudden surge of violent crime.” The initiative came amid protests against racial injustice and police brutality in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago and Portland, which have been largely peaceful but at times have included acts of violence. President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed Democratic leaders of these cities for the incidences of violence and unrest that have occurred.

The protests have ignited a debate over how far federal law enforcement should go in controlling continuing protests throughout the U.S.