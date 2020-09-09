What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr discusses federal law enforcement initiative in Chicago

Politics

Attorney General William Barr will give a news conference in Chicago on Sept. 9, where he will discuss the Justice Department’s use of federal law enforcement to respond to unrest across U.S. cities.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Operation Legend,’ was launched in July with the goal of adding more support from federal law enforcement to state and city agencies fighting a “sudden surge of violent crime.” The initiative came amid protests against racial injustice and police brutality in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago and Portland, which have been largely peaceful but at times have included acts of violence. President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed Democratic leaders of these cities for the incidences of violence and unrest that have occurred.

The protests have ignited a debate over how far federal law enforcement should go in controlling continuing protests throughout the U.S.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 09 The sexual assault case that shocked Hollywood almost a century ago

  2. Watch Sep 08 Denmark and Sweden responded differently to the pandemic. How did they fare?

  3. Read Sep 09 WATCH LIVE: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

  4. Read Sep 09 DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

  5. Read Sep 09 WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr discusses federal law enforcement initiative in Chicago

Deadly incidents in Rochester and Portland fuel new unrest

Nation Sep 04

The Latest