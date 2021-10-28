WATCH LIVE: Experts testify about domestic extremism on social media in Senate hearing

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is expected to hold a hearing Thursday about how social media platforms amplify domestic extremist content.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The hearing comes amid heightened scrutiny of one of the world’s largest social media platforms — Facebook — and the California-based company’s decisions to prioritize growth over other concerns.

Witnesses in Thursday’s hearing include experts from the Anti-Defamation League, Stanford Law School and University of Miami.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

