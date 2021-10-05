WATCH: ‘Choices being made inside Facebook are disastrous,’ whistleblower says

Frances Haugen, a former data scientist for Facebook, testified to Congress on Oct. 5 about the tech giant’s negligence of acknowledging its societal harms, particularly to children.

Haugen revealed the company chooses to hide its research from the public that reveal how its platforms negatively impact children, and instead Facebook chooses to grow at all costs.

READ MORE: Facebook whistleblower testifies to Senate on children and social media

“Choices being made inside Facebook are disastrous,” Haugen said.

The hearing comes just days after Congress grilled Antigone Davis, the global head of safety at Facebook, about the company’s research. That same week, the company announced it would pause its development of an Instagram product for kids.