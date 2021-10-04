WATCH LIVE: Facebook whistleblower testifies to Senate on children and social media

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security will convene a hearing Tuesday where a Facebook whistleblower will testify on privacy regulations for children.

The whistleblower is expected to testify on Oct. 5 at 10 am E.T. Watch the hearing in the player above.

This follows a Wall Street Journal investigation that have reveal how Instagram affects teenagers, how it handles children onto the platform, and other consumer protection issues at Facebook.

This is a developing story and will be updated.