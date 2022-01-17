By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Family of Martin Luther King Jr. hold news briefing after march for voting rights

Nation

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. hold news briefing on Monday after a march in Washington for voting rights

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: