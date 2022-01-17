WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Ebenezer Baptist in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to deliver remarks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.

Last week, President Joe Biden and Harris paid tribute to civil rights battles of the past, participating in a wreath laying ceremony at the crypt of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Biden and Harris were in Georgia to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation, posing the choice as one of “democracy over autocracy.”

Some civil rights leaders and voting rights advocates boycotted Biden’s speech, demanding a plan of action on passing the legislation, not just words.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, known for her untiring voting rights work, also skipped the event.