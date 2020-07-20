WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference to provide an update on how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to rise.

Since Florida began reopening businesses and recreational spaces in May, the state has experienced a surge in new cases, forcing DeSantis to impose new restrictions.

As other governors move to mandate masks and face coverings for people in public spaces, DeSantis said he has no such plans and will leave the issue for local leaders to decide. In total since March, Florida has seen more than 350,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths.