By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Florida officials brief Biden on building collapse

Nation

As the search for survivors of a Florida condo collapse enters its second week, rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday, in a visit many are hoping will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

The briefing with Florida officials is scheduled to start at 10:05 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who left Washington early Thursday, planned to thank first responders and search and rescue teams. They also planned to meet with the families of victims, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

By —

News Desk

