News Wrap: Biden to visit Surfside condo collapse site on Thursday

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal and others report the head of the condominium board warned in April that damage to concrete supports had gotten significantly worse. And the White House announced that President Biden will visit the site on Thursday.

A scorching heat wave along the Pacific Northwest Coast has moved east after breaking records in Seattle and Portland. It's now forcing rolling power blackouts in Spokane and other parts of eastern Washington state and Oregon. Readings across those areas could hit 115 degrees before today is over.

On the East Coast, Tropical Storm Danny weakened today as it moved inland across Georgia and kept dumping heavy rain. The storm triggered flooding after coming ashore last night in South Carolina. Flood advisories were up all the way to Eastern Alabama.

President Biden appealed for support today for a bipartisan infrastructure plan costing nearly $1 trillion. The bill has supporters and opponents on both sides of the aisle. The president argued that is a selling point as he toured a public transit center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.