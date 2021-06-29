News Wrap: Biden to visit Surfside condo collapse site on Thursday

In our news wrap Tuesday, rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, have spent another long day, delicately digging into a collapsed condominium tower and hoping to find survivors. A scorching heat wave along the Pacific Northwest coast has moved east after breaking records in Seattle and Portland. President Biden appealed for support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan costing nearly $1 trillion.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, have spent another long day, delicately digging into a collapsed condominium tower, hoping to find survivors.
So far, 11 people are confirmed dead, with 150 still missing. Officials pledged today to keep at it, in the face of thunderstorms and dangerous debris that's falling off the building.
-
Charles Burkett:
The west side of the pile had to be cordoned off a little bit because it was becoming excessively dangerous to work there.
What has happened is that I understand the work still continues from the sides and underneath. Nobody's giving up hope here. Nobody's stopping. The work goes on full force. We are dedicated to get everyone out of that pile of rubble.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal and others report the head of the condominium board warned in April that damage to concrete supports had gotten significantly worse. And the White House announced that President Biden will visit the site on Thursday.
A scorching heat wave along the Pacific Northwest Coast has moved east after breaking records in Seattle and Portland. It's now forcing rolling power blackouts in Spokane and other parts of eastern Washington state and Oregon. Readings across those areas could hit 115 degrees before today is over.
On the East Coast, Tropical Storm Danny weakened today as it moved inland across Georgia and kept dumping heavy rain. The storm triggered flooding after coming ashore last night in South Carolina. Flood advisories were up all the way to Eastern Alabama.
President Biden appealed for support today for a bipartisan infrastructure plan costing nearly $1 trillion. The bill has supporters and opponents on both sides of the aisle. The president argued that is a selling point as he toured a public transit center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
-
President Joseph Biden:
That's what it means to compromise and reach consensus, and that's what every — in the heart of every democracy.
We can't give up on what we keep finding ways to come together, because every time we negotiate in good faith and come together and get something big done, we break a little more of the ice that too often keeps us frozen in place and prevents us from solving the real problems.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Mr. Biden and Democrats in Congress are also pressing for a much larger aid plan, costing $6 trillion.
FOX News will pay $1 million in fine to settle a sexual harassment and discrimination case. The agreement is with New York City's Human Rights Commission. It stems from investigations that began when Roger Ailes, the company's late founder and chair, was accused of sexual misconduct. He died in 2017.
In economic news, United Airlines announced that it is ordering 270 new planes, the most by any U.S. carrier in a decade. The deal will include 200 aircraft from Boeing and 70 from Airbus. It could be worth as much as $30 billion.
U.S. home prices in April surged at the fastest pace in more than 15 years. A 20-city index shows that they were up nearly 15 percent from a year earlier. The spike comes as homebuyers have been bidding up prices for a limited supply of properties.
And a quiet day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average gained nine points to close at 34292. The Nasdaq rose 27 points. The S&P 500 added one point.
