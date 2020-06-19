WATCH: House briefing explores structural racism in policing

Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform heard testimony Friday about systemic racism in policing after police-involved killings of black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — killings that gave rise to massive protests in the United States and around the world.

Watch the testimony stream in the video player above.

Members of Congress heard from activists about the implications of racism in public safety, including the ACLU, and Cephus “Uncle Bobby X” Johnson, whose nephew, Oscar Grant, died in Oakland, California after a 2009 encounter with a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer.