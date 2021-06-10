WATCH LIVE: House committee discusses federal response to unaccompanied children at the border

The House Committee on Homeland Security is expected to discuss the federal response to unaccompanied children at the border on Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Witnesses will include officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of State: David Shahoulian, assistant secretary of border security and immigration; Benjamine Huffman, executive assistant commissioner of enterprise services; Katherine D. Dueholm, acting deputy assistant secretary for western hemisphere affairs; and Patrick J. Lechleitner, acting executive associate director of homeland security investigations.

This story is developing and will be updated.