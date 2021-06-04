U.S. Border Patrol is increasingly dropping off migrants in rural areas lacking resources

Dan Lieberman:

We're right up against the border with Mexico, where just a small fence and canal separate the two countries.

We were told by Customs and Border Protection that a majority of migrants are choosing to cross at places like this one, instead of ports of entry. Under Title 42, the pandemic era rule that expels most migrants, many know that, if they cross here or other places like it and turn themselves into Border Patrol, they can claim asylum.

Customs and Border Protection say they have recently seen the highest number of apprehensions along the Southwestern border in two decades, with nearly 180,000 in April alone, a 34 percent increase from the last surge in the spring of 2019.

When you see these rural drop-offs occur, what does that say about the system?