WATCH LIVE: House Small Business Committee holds a hearing on global supply chain issues

The House small business subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing Wednesday to address global supply chain issues. While Americans have continued to increase the money they spend, this increase is partially credited to higher prices on items because of issues with the global supply chain. Economists have forecast at least a 7% increase in holiday sales, but the pandemic had made predictions more difficult.

The global supply chain is so scrambled, many producers are leaving a bulk of their goods in China as they wait for shipping costs to retreat. Many manufacturers, like Toyota, have slowed or stopped production in response to a shortage of supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

