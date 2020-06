Officials in Galveston, Texas, read the Emancipation Proclamation to celebrate Juneteenth.

Watch the reading stream live in the video player above.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 to commemorate the day in 1865 when Union military officials arrived in Galveston, Texas and let the enslaved people know they had been freed. The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier, but news traveled slowly and was withheld from slaves.