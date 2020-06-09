WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement officials testify on fraud schemes tied to COVID-19

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing June 9 on law enforcement’s response to those exploiting the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The Justice Department has warned that criminals are trying to exploit the COVID-19 crisis worldwide in a variety of different ways, including unsolicited health care and cryptocurrency fraud schemes, as well as unsolicited telephone calls and e-mails from individuals claiming to be IRS and Treasury employees.

In March, the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office said it has seen marketing schemes rapidly pivot to offering tests for COVID-19 and “Senior Care Packages” with hand sanitizer or even tout a vaccine, which doesn’t exist. Some marketers falsely claim that Trump has ordered that seniors get tested.

Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had launched investigations into people who were hoarding supplies and price gouging around this time as well.

Associate Deputy Attorney General William Hughes and U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito are expected to testify, as well as Calvin A. Shivers, assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division at the FBI, and Michael D’Ambrosio, assistant director at the U.S Secret Service.