WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers examine how domestic extremist groups recruit veterans

Veterans and domestic security experts will testify before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on Wednesday in a hearing focused on the recruitment of veterans by “domestic violent extremist groups.”

Watch the event in the player above starting at 10 a.m. ET.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Departments of Defense and the Veterans Affairs both announced they were taking steps to look at extremism among active duty military and veterans; one in five people apprehended by law enforcement during and after the insurrection served in the military, according to NPR.

This is a developing story and will be updated.