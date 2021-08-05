WATCH LIVE: Senate committee holds hearing on domestic terrorism

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is expected to continue discussions about domestic terrorism and violent extremism on Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The hearings will examine the threat of racially, ethnically, religiously and politically motivated attacks.

The Biden administration has said it is boosting its efforts around tackling domestic terror.

