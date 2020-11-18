WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers examine VA response to health concerns of veterans deployed to Uzbekistan

A Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing to examine how the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense are addressing the health concerns of veterans and servicemembers who deployed to the Karshi-Khanabad Air Base in Uzbekistan between 2001 and 2005.

Servicemembers deployed to the base during that time say they were exposed to toxic materials that have led to serious illnesses such as cancer.

“Our Subcommittee’s bipartisan investigation revealed clear evidence that K2 veterans were exposed to toxic and environmental hazards,” said Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, chairman of the national security subcommittee said in a statement. “Yet, the VA has refused to provide the full range of treatments and benefits these veterans deserve. I remain committed to advocating on behalf of our K2 heroes and look forward to hearing the VA and DOD’s plans to right this injustice.”