WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives update on Hurricane Ida recovery

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to discuss Hurricane Ida recovery efforts on Thursday.
The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to discuss Hurricane Ida recovery efforts on Thursday.
The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.