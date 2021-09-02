Ida’s aftermath shows need to address climate change, invest in infrastructure

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the past few days alone have seen one biblical-like problem after another, flooding, a total loss of power and breakdown of the electrical grid, wind destruction and fires out of control in the West.

Alice Hill has long worked on these issues, including at the National Security Council during the Obama administration. She is the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of the new book "The Fight For Climate After COVID-19."

Alice Hill, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

I want to ask you about this word resiliency we have heard so much. We heard it from President Biden earlier today as well. Billions of dollars went into fortifying New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. And yet we have all still seen the devastation that Hurricane Ida wrought.

So what should have been done that wasn't done?

Alice Hill, Former Special Assistant to President Obama: Well, there is so much to do when it comes to preparing for climate. It's an endless list.

There has been great progress made, but these impacts are coming in harder, faster, and causing more destruction. So we need to do more to get ready.