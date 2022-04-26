WATCH LIVE: Madeleine Albright’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral

This week, political leaders and dignitaries will remember Madeleine K. Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, in a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The 84-year-old diplomat, who was often regarded as a paragon of diplomacy, died in March. A child of Czech refugees who fled from a Nazi invasion, Albright used her experience growing up in communist Yugoslavia before fleeing to the U.S. to inform her dedication to world affairs, becoming a staunch defender of democracy and human rights and a forceful opponent to fascism.

Albright’s legacy was not without complications. She was willing to advocate for military intervention to end the conflicts in Bosnia and Kosovo. She also pressed for steep sanctions in Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule. When asked about reports of children dying due to the sanctions, she famously said “I think this is a very hard choice, but the price — we think the price is worth it.” She later walked back the comments. She also cites the slow U.S. response to the Rwandan genocide as her deepest regret from her years in public service.

Albright’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday. The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis will host a series of conversations exploring Albright’s legacy ahead of the NewsHour’s live coverage of her funeral.

Watch the stream starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27 in the live player above.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at the service, as is former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Albright was a central figure of Bill Clinton’s administration. Clinton named her ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, and about four years later, Albright was unanimously confirmed as the first female secretary of state in U.S. history.

After news of Albright’s death, Clinton told the NewsHour how proud he was of the way she conducted herself at the United Nations and the U.S. State Department, saying she “represented America’s best possible future.”

“She was an immigrant, a refugee, an American citizen,” he said. “I thought she would be a clear voice in the United Nations for the world we were trying to build after the Berlin Wall fell.”