WATCH LIVE: Madeleine Albright’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral

Joshua Barajas
Joshua Barajas
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Leave your feedback
This week, political leaders and dignitaries will remember Madeleine K. Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, in a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
The 84-year-old diplomat, who was often regarded as a paragon of diplomacy, died in March. A child of Czech refugees who fled from a Nazi invasion, Albright used her experience growing up in communist Yugoslavia before fleeing to the U.S. to inform her dedication to world affairs, becoming a staunch defender of democracy and human rights and a forceful opponent to fascism.
Albright’s legacy was not without complications. She was willing to advocate for military intervention to end the conflicts in Bosnia and Kosovo. She also pressed for steep sanctions in Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule. When asked about reports of children dying due to the sanctions, she famously said “I think this is a very hard choice, but the price — we think the price is worth it.” She later walked back the comments. She also cites the slow U.S. response to the Rwandan genocide as her deepest regret from her years in public service.
Albright’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday. The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis will host a series of conversations exploring Albright’s legacy ahead of the NewsHour’s live coverage of her funeral.
Watch the stream starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27 in the live player above.
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at the service, as is former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Albright was a central figure of Bill Clinton’s administration. Clinton named her ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, and about four years later, Albright was unanimously confirmed as the first female secretary of state in U.S. history.
After news of Albright’s death, Clinton told the NewsHour how proud he was of the way she conducted herself at the United Nations and the U.S. State Department, saying she “represented America’s best possible future.”
“She was an immigrant, a refugee, an American citizen,” he said. “I thought she would be a clear voice in the United Nations for the world we were trying to build after the Berlin Wall fell.”
Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: