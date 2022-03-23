Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey

Take the survey
social-share

Madeleine Albright, first woman to become secretary of state, dies at 84

Audio

From the very heights of government and diplomacy, to fierce advocacy for democracy and refugees, Madeleine Albright set a new and trailblazing standard. The first woman to become secretary of state died Wednesday afternoon in Washington, but leaves an impressive legacy. Nick Schifrin reports and Judy Woodruff speaks with former President Bill Clinton by phone to discuss her life and career.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: