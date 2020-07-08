What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Minnesota and Ohio AGs discuss police reform, protests and constitutional challenges

Nation

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday will discuss the role state attorneys general can play in addressing police reform, protests and constitutional challenges facing states. The online forum will be moderated by Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.

Watch the discussion in the video player above.

The discussion comes after several highly publicized police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Their deaths sparked nationwide protests and demands for police reform.

Since the unrest, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on policing last month with new initiatives that includes tracking police misconduct. Two pieces of legislation introduced in Congress last month — one by House Democrats and another by Senate Republicans — seek to limit tactics like chokeholds and encourage different training and alternatives to force, to varying degrees.

READ MORE: Body cameras are seen as key to police reform. But do they increase accountability?

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 08 SCOTUS sides with Trump to allow employers to opt out of providing birth control

  2. Read Jul 08 WATCH LIVE: Pence leads White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at Education Department

  3. Read Jul 07 States sue U.S. Department of Education over diverted virus relief funds for schools

  4. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

  5. Read Jul 08 FBI investigating reported assault on Black man in Indiana

The Latest