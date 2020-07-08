WATCH LIVE: Minnesota and Ohio AGs discuss police reform, protests and constitutional challenges

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday will discuss the role state attorneys general can play in addressing police reform, protests and constitutional challenges facing states. The online forum will be moderated by Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.

The discussion comes after several highly publicized police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Their deaths sparked nationwide protests and demands for police reform.

Since the unrest, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on policing last month with new initiatives that includes tracking police misconduct. Two pieces of legislation introduced in Congress last month — one by House Democrats and another by Senate Republicans — seek to limit tactics like chokeholds and encourage different training and alternatives to force, to varying degrees.

