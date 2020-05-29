What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds presser amid protests over George Floyd death

Nation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will answer questions on Friday tied to public safety and protests that have erupted after George Floyd, a black man who was restrained by the neck, died in police custody on May 25.

Watch the press conference in the video player above at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, despite his own pleas for help and while onlookers stood by and begged the officer to stop kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Thousands have poured out into the streets of Minneapolis to protest, largely around the intersection where Floyd died. The gatherings were a rare sight amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept  most people in some form of isolation for weeks.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  2. Read May 29 Protesters set fire to Minneapolis police precinct as Trump attacks uprising on Twitter

  3. Read May 26 What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

  4. Read May 28 NSA says Russian agents have been hacking major email program

  5. Read May 29 WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds presser amid protests over George Floyd death

The Latest