WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds presser amid protests over George Floyd death

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will answer questions on Friday tied to public safety and protests that have erupted after George Floyd, a black man who was restrained by the neck, died in police custody on May 25.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, despite his own pleas for help and while onlookers stood by and begged the officer to stop kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Thousands have poured out into the streets of Minneapolis to protest, largely around the intersection where Floyd died. The gatherings were a rare sight amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept most people in some form of isolation for weeks.