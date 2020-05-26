What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a black man was restrained by the neck and died in custody on Monday night. Bystander video captured a white police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes, despite the man’s pleas that he could not breathe. The man has been identified as George Floyd by an attorney for his family.

The account from Darnella Frazier, who filmed the now-viral video showing part of the police encounter and said she watched Floyd being suffocated, differs from that of the police, who said Floyd was stopped because he matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case, resisted arrest and then suffered “medical distress.”

The incident has prompted investigations from state and federal authorities, an apology from the city’s mayor and comparisons to other uses of deadly force against black Americans, particularly the death of Eric Garner.

Here’s what we know so far.

What the video shows

In a video she posted on Facebook, Frazier said that she was on her way to see friends on May 25 when she saw Floyd outside of a grocery store on the south side of Minneapolis. Police had him pinned to the ground by his neck, she said. In her telling, Floyd’s face was being pressed so hard against the ground by the officer that his nose was bleeding.

She said she began recording the encounter, and that police kneeled on Floyd’s neck until he stopped moving and then later carried his motionless body away on a stretcher. She later posted the 10-minute video on Facebook.

The video begins with Floyd lying on the ground with a police officer’s knee pressed onto his neck. A voice, seemingly from a bystander, says “You’re going to just sit there with your knee on his neck?”

Floyd can be seen and heard voicing distress and saying repeatedly, “Please. Please. I can’t breathe. Please. I can’t move.” A bystander’s voice can be heard telling police, “You got him down. Let him breathe.”

Minutes later, Floyd appears motionless on the ground. A bystander again addresses police saying, “Bro, he’s not even f—— moving!” Another voice is heard saying, “Get off of his neck!” One person asks, “Did you kill him?”

Floyd’s eyes appear closed and his head lies on the ground. An ambulance arrives and Floyd is loaded onto a stretcher and into the ambulance.

“The police killed him, bro, right in front of everybody,” Frazier said on video posted on Facebook. “He was crying, telling them like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and everything. They killed this man.”

What police have said

According to a Minneapolis Police Department statement released on May 26, two officers responded to a report of a forgery in progress in a South Minneapolis neighborhood shortly after 8 p.m. The statement says that Floyd “physically resisted officers,” was handcuffed, and then “appeared to be suffering medical distress.” The statement said he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance, and “died a short time later.”

The Minneapolis Police Department also announced that body cameras “were on and activated” during the incident. That footage has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), a statewide criminal investigative office. The BCA and FBI are now investigating Floyd’s death.

In a Tuesday morning press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced both officers involved in Floyd’s death were on “relieved of duty status,” meaning they had been removed from any law enforcement activity while the investigation unfolds. On Tuesday afternoon, four responding officers who had been involved in the incident were fired. Mayor Jacob Frey wrote on Twitter that the firings were “the right call.”

What the family says

Floyd’s family has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who also represents the families of Michael Brown and Ahmaud Arbery. “We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck,” Crump said in a statement on Monday. “This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge. We will seek justice for the family of George Floyd, as we demand answers from the Minnesota Police Department. How many ‘while black’ deaths will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally ends?”

What’s next?

Arradondo, the police chief, said Tuesday that he had decided to ask the FBI to investigate Floyd’s death and the police encounter after receiving “additional information.”

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office, in a statement, pledged a “thorough, expedited review” to weigh whether criminal charges will be filed.

The case will also be investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The attorney for Floyd’s family said the family are is seeking justice and want the police held accountable for what they believe was murder. In hiring Crump, they retain an attorney who has pursued settlements in the past for unarmed black people who were killed during or following police encounters.