WATCH LIVE: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on Hurricane Ida impact

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Ida’s impact in his state.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Ida’s impact in his state.
The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.