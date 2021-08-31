‘I can’t take care of you’: Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish struggles with rescue resources

Cynthia Lee Sheng, President Of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana:

So, we still haven't been able to get to Grand Isle. I know there's been some helicopter flights.

Actually, the media has shown me some of the first footage this morning that I have seen. I'm getting reports that there were people on buildings trying to get help. Very difficult situation, when we don't have access there, we don't have communication there. This is what we're dealing against.

I mean we have incredible first responder teams that can do search-and-rescue. But when you don't have the communication or you're blocked by water, or trees in the road, or electric lines down, it becomes very, very difficult. So we're still in the very first stages of this.

But it looked like they — the water had subsided Grand Isle. Other areas of the parish, namely, Lafitte, are still underwater, tremendous amount of water. They're still bring boats in that neighborhood today.

And so our issues are really, it's supposed to be a hot day to day up here. We don't have electricity. We don't have many of the modern-day amenities. Our water, our sewer is very fragile. It becomes very, very difficult.