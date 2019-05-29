Join us on a journey to Antarctica

WATCH LIVE: Missouri governor to discuss state’s only abortion clinic

Nation

A hearing is scheduled in a St. Louis court Wednesday on an effort by the only abortion clinic in Missouri to retain its license.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to discuss the status of the state’s only abortion clinic at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player above.

Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that it may be forced to stop providing abortions at its St. Louis facility because the state is threatening not to renew its license to perform abortions. The license expires Friday.

If it’s not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is holding a news conference on the matter in his Capitol office an hour before the court hearing.

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to try to ensure abortion services continue in St. Louis. Parson’s comments Wednesday will be the state’s first response to Planned Parenthood’s concerns.

