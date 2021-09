As the nation reflected on 9/11 and and how their communities were impacted, American Muslims are still reconciling what the last 20 years have meant for them.

As part of that conversation, PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz will speak to Kashif Shaikh, Co-Founder and President of Pillars Fund. The fund aims to build up American Muslim civic institutions, and amplify Muslim narratives and leadership.

Watch the conversation on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. EST on the live player above.