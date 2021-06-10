WATCH LIVE: National Cathedral rings bells in memory of 600k+ U.S. citizens lost to COVID-19

The National Cathedral in Washington D.C. on Thursday plans to ring its bells 600 times– once for every 1,000 citizens lost to COVID-19.

Watch the event at 5 p.m. in the player above.

The grim milestone comes as over 141 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the nation has been cautiously reopening amid decreasing cases. Recently, Biden announced the U.S. will donate an additional 500 million vaccine doses around the world, on top of the promised 80 million over the next year.

Last year, the cathedral rang its bells in December in remembrance of the 300,000 lives lost to COVID.