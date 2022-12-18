WATCH LIVE: National Menorah lighting ceremony on the Ellipse

The National Menorah lighting ceremony is taking place Sunday on the Ellipse at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

An annual tradition since 1979, the National Menorah lighting ceremony is typically accompanied by musical performances, remarks from senior administration officials and members of the Cabinet, and a showcase of young winners of the Mendy Deren National Menorah Essay Contest reading essays that describe what Hanukkah means to them.

The public lighting of the National Menorah after sunset symbolizes a celebration of freedom and “understanding and justice over intolerance and bigotry,” according to organizers of the event.