U.S. armed forces members band together to celebrate Hanukkah through song

Over the past few years the NewsHour has asked a little known Defense Department unit called the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS, to produce a holiday song in which service personnel from around the world sing. This year they have produced a Hanukkah song to mark the beginning of the holiday which starts this Sunday.

