U.S. armed forces members band together to celebrate Hanukkah through song

Dan Sagalyn
Over the past few years the NewsHour has asked a little known Defense Department unit called the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS, to produce a holiday song in which service personnel from around the world sing. This year they have produced a Hanukkah song to mark the beginning of the holiday which starts this Sunday.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
