WATCH LIVE: National security advisor Jake Sullivan takes questions at White House briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a briefing Tuesday with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The briefing comes as Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without Myanmar, amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group’s meetings.

The three-day talks, which are being held by video due to coronavirus concerns, will be joined by other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of China and Russia. The meetings are expected to spotlight Myanmar’s worsening crisis as well as other regional security and economic issues.

While ASEAN took a major step in excluding Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing from the summit, a group of lawmakers working to improve rights in the region, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, urged the bloc on Tuesday to engage with Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government. NUG views itself as a shadow government and had sought to attend the ASEAN summit.

“ASEAN must discontinue inviting any other junta representatives to all ASEAN official meetings until there is an end to violence, all political prisoners are freed, and the will of the people for fully fledged democracy has been heard,” the group said in a statement.

On Monday, a senior U.S. official held a virtual meeting with two NUG representatives. Sullivan “underscored U.S. continued support for the pro-democracy movement” and expressed concern over the military’s violence.

Sullivan said Washington will continue to seek the release of all those “unjustly detained,” including prominent pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy, who was arrested in a raid on Saturday.