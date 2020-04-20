What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives coronavirus update

Nation

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives an update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Gov. Murphy is expected to deliver remarks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Watch in the video player above.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

