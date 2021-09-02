By —

WATCH LIVE: New York’s Gov. Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio give update on Ida’s storm impact

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to give an update on Ida’s storm impact in the region.

They are expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

