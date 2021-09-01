How FEMA is tackling the ‘extremely challenging’ rescues, recovery after Hurricane Ida

Judy Woodruff:

And now we explore Washington's response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida with David Bibo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He is the acting associate administrator for response and recovery, and he is just back from Louisiana, where he saw areas hit hardest by the storm.

He joins us now from the FEMA headquarters.

Mr. Bibo, how would you say this aftermath compares with what we have seen after other hurricanes?