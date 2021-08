New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday after Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction across the region.

Cantrell is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Ida is one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the U.S. mainland. New Orleans lost power Sunday evening as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

