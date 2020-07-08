What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Pence leads White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at Education Department

Nation

Vice President Mike Pence will lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday as hospitalizations for the virus spike in states around the country.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national forecast estimates the country could see between 1,000 and 15,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day by the end of July.

The rise in cases comes as states grapple with managing crowds in newly reopened restaurants, fitness centers and other businesses. President Donald Trump continues to push for businesses to remain open and for schools to reopen in the fall.

A growing number of states are rolling back reopening plans or requiring masks or face coverings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

MORE: How should schools reopen? Pediatricians offer these guidelines

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 08 SCOTUS sides with Trump to allow employers to opt out of providing birth control

  2. Read Jul 07 States sue U.S. Department of Education over diverted virus relief funds for schools

  3. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

  4. Read Jul 07 Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

  5. Read Jul 08 Brazil’s president says unproven hydroxychloroquine treatment will cure his virus

The Latest