WATCH LIVE: Pence leads White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at Education Department

Vice President Mike Pence will lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday as hospitalizations for the virus spike in states around the country.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national forecast estimates the country could see between 1,000 and 15,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day by the end of July.

The rise in cases comes as states grapple with managing crowds in newly reopened restaurants, fitness centers and other businesses. President Donald Trump continues to push for businesses to remain open and for schools to reopen in the fall.

A growing number of states are rolling back reopening plans or requiring masks or face coverings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

MORE: How should schools reopen? Pediatricians offer these guidelines