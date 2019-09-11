WATCH LIVE: Pence takes part in 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Pence is taking part in a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

In New York, victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered on the memorial plaza at the World Trade Center for a ceremony that started at 8:46 a.m. That is the time when a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

President Donald Trump also participated in a moment of silence Wednesday on the White House South Lawn with first lady Melania Trump and White House staff. He was going to the Pentagon afterward to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the largest attack on American soil.