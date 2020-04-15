What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf gives a coronavirus update

Nation

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf holds a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the video player above.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 15 EU blasts Trump’s WHO funding cut during critical stage of pandemic

  2. Read Apr 15 China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

  3. Watch Apr 14 The pandemic threatens the people of East Africa — and now locusts threaten their food

  4. Watch Apr 14 What an interrupted school year means for these college students

  5. Read Apr 14 Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure

The Latest