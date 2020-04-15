WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf gives a coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf holds a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.
Watch the governor’s remarks in the video player above.
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Apr 15
EU blasts Trump’s WHO funding cut during critical stage of pandemic
Read
Apr 15
China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
Watch
Apr 14
The pandemic threatens the people of East Africa — and now locusts threaten their food
Watch
Apr 14
What an interrupted school year means for these college students
Read
Apr 14
Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure
Science
Apr 15
By Dana Mackenzie, Knowable Magazine
Nation
Apr 15
By Courtney Vinopal
Economy
Apr 15
By Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, Associated Press
By Candice Norwood
World
Apr 15
By Associated Press
By Zoe Rohrich
By Jamey Keaten, Maria Cheng, Associated Press
Politics
Apr 15
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.