WATCH: Rep. John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

Representative John Lewis’ body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the public will be allowed to pay their respects in Washington to the longtime Georgia congressman Monday night and all day Tuesday.

Due to coronavirus precautions, Lewis will lie in state for public viewing at the top of the east front steps of the Capitol rather than in the Rotunda, and the public will file past on the East Plaza. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Lewis’ family has asked members of the public not to travel from across the country to pay their respects. Instead, they suggested people pay virtual tribute online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

Lewis, 80, died July 17, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. He served 17 terms in the U.S. House.

Following the funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary, he will be interred at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.