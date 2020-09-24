What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court – Day 2

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose Sept. 24 at the Supreme Court, as a series of memorial events this week to honor the late justice continues for a second day.

Normally, members of the public would have been allowed to pass through the Great Hall. But because of the coronavirus pandemic the casket was moved outside so the public can pay their respects while following public health guidance.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH: Ginsburg’s legacy and what’s ahead for the Supreme Court

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Ginsburg remembered at Supreme Court as battle over her seat flares

