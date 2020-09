Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who long stood for women’s rights issues and became the court’s second female justice, died Friday, Sept. 18 at her home in Washington, D.C.

The National Law Journal’s Marcia Coyle and PBS NewsHour’s John Yang will discuss — and take viewer questions — on the life and legacy of Ginsburg and what lies ahead for the Supreme Court.

Watch the conversation at 11 a.m. EST in the live player above.