WATCH LIVE: Searching for Justice – Making reentry work after incarceration

Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis

Nation

Watch the special live event beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Every year, more than 600,000 people leave state and federal prisons in the United States and millions more cycle in and out of jails. Many of those individuals find that even though they have served their time, they still are not free, often facing barriers to housing, food, employment and more. Their criminal histories follow them long into the future, making staying out of jail or prison difficult.

The rate at which formerly incarcerated individuals return to prison is stubbornly high. Within three years of release, roughly 40% of those released are reincarcerated.

Advocates argue that making reentry to society successful for the formerly incarcerated leaves us all better off.
Race is also a factor. Black Americans are incarcerated in state and federal prisons at five times the rate of white Americans.

Join PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis Thursday, December 2nd at 7 pm ET for a live event focusing on making reentry work.

During this live special we’ll be answering your questions.

Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.

She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.

Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.

